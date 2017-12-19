BWW Morning Brief December 19th, 2017: Holiday Celebrations, Alfred Hitchcock Festival, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - December 18, 2017

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! aired last night on FOX. The broadcast was inspired by the holiday classic feature A CHRISTMAS STORY and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL.. Let's see what the critics had to say!. (more...)

2) Ratings: FOX's A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Fails to Find Its Audience

by BWW News Desk - December 18, 2017

The musical re-telling of the holiday classic was not able to hold its own against NFL football games on both CBS and NBC, or ABC's annual presentation of THE SOUND OF MUSIC.. (more...)

3) Noah Galvin's EVAN HANSEN Departure Date Announced; Taylor Trensch To Assume Role 2/6

by Alan Henry - December 18, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that currently HELLO, DOLLY! star Taylor Trensch will assume the role of Evan Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN beginning February 6th, 2017.. (more...)

4) Tony Winner Christopher Ashley Will Direct DIANA Musical at La Jolla Playhouse for 2018/19 Season

by Alan Henry - December 18, 2017

La Jolla Playhouse announces Diana, a world-premiere musical from the Tony Award-winning Memphis team Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics) and David Bryan (music and lyrics), directed by Playhouse Artistic Director and 2017 Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, as part of the 2018/2019 season.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Jane Krakowski & More Show-Stopping Performances from A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

by BWW News Desk - December 18, 2017

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! aired last night on FOX. Below, re-live show stopping numbers featuring Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer an newcomer Andy Walken!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Cheryl Freeman

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Radiotheatre's ALFRED HITCHCOCK FEST opens today!

-Tapper Michelle Dorrance & Dorrance Dance return to The Joyce with MYELINATION beginning tonight!

-The Seeing Place celebrates the holidays with JINGLE BALL Rooftop Extravaganza tonight!

- UG! COMEDY SHOW! comes to at The Soho Playhouse

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video inside opening night of FARINELLI AND THE KING!

Set Your DVR... CBS presents A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with JOSH GROBAN Tonight (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

What we're geeking out over: Listen here to the characters of DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Spotify playlists, curated by the cast members themselves!

Here's a sample of Zoe Murphy's playlist:

What we're listening to: The soundtrack to COCO, the new Disney/Pixar film, is available now!

Social Butterfly: Betsy Wolfe shared some of her wedding photos on Twitter last night!

Married my best friend. pic.twitter.com/PKn713DLGa - Betsy Wolfe (@BetsyWolfe) December 18, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jake Gyllenhaal, who turns 37 today!

Gyllenhaal has been seen in many films, including Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nom.), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG noms.), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nom. and BAFTA Award), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nom.), Brothers and Donnie Darko.

He was seen recently on Broadway in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George. He was previously seen in Constellations (Drama League Award nom.). Off-Broadway, Gyllenhaal was seen in Sunday in the Park With George, Encores! Little Shop of Horrors, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award noms.). He appeared in the West End run of This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles