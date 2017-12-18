Sugar, Butter, Married! WAITRESS Star Betsy Wolfe Shares Wedding Photos

Dec. 18, 2017  

Another Broadway favorite ties the knot! This evening, Waitress' current Jenna, Betsy Wolfe took to Twitter to share photos from her recent nuptials. Check out Betsy in all her wedded bliss below! Congrats, Betsy!

Betsy can currently be seen as Jenna in the hit Broadway musical. Waitress. Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life.

Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along, and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse.



