Jonny Wexler, Chris Stevens, Tommaso Antico and Corey Greenan to Star in JERSEY BOYS Tour This Season; Dates Announced!

Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2017-18 touring seasons of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Dianna Barger, Ben Bogen, Tristen Buettel, Sean Michael Burns, Jonathan Cable, Wade Dooley, Todd DuBail, Kevin Patrick Martin, Michelle Rombola and Kit Treece.

Following technical rehearsals and tour performances in West Point, NY at the Eisenhower Hall, JERSEY BOYS will kick off the touring season in Shippensburg, PA and Richmond, VA, including return engagements in Nashville, TN; Costa Mesa, CA; Naples, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Calgary, AB; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Dallas, TX; San Jose, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Edmonton, AB and Vancouver, BC, among many others. This season will mark the premiere engagement in the state of New Jersey, as well as premiere engagements in Vermont, Maine, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and West Virginia. The full 2017-18 touring schedule is available here.

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). JERSEY BOYS worldwide has been seen by over 25 million people (as of August, 2017).

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS will return to New York with a new production in November 2017. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006, and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS Tours of the United Kingdom and Australia will begin at the end of 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link and Rick Steiner.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

For more information, visit www.JerseyBoysTour.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio) grew up in small town New Baltimore, MI, where he worked at his family's Italian bakery. His love for the arts started in elementary school when he joined band. He later became involved in theatre and moved to New York at 18 by himself to study the arts. At 19, he went on the National Tour of Cabaret and since has appeared Off-Broadway in Altarboyz, toured with Hairspray and has been in the films Revolutionary Road and Enchanted. He was recently seen in the closing cast of Jersey Boys on Broadway. Follow him on Instagram @tommasoantico.

Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito) Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Sky), Scandalous. National Tour: If/Then, Mamma Mia!. International Tour: Evita (Che). New York/Regional: I Am Harvey Milk, Sweeney Todd, 42nd Street, Much Ado About Nothing. BA Pepperdine University (Theatre Arts).

Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) moved to NYC to be in Jersey Boys, and now, five years later, that dream is coming true! National Tour: Mamma Mia! (Sky), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger). Regional: Grease (Engeman), Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (Walnut), Footloose (Fulton), Tarzan (WPPAC), Cats (TBTS) and The Sound of Music (Paper Mill) NYC: Solo Show UNWRITTEN at 54 Below. Follow me @CJStevens421.

JONNY WEXLER (Frankie Valli) is honored to be re-joining Jersey Boys as Frankie Valli after three amazing seasons as Joe Pesci. Select Theatre: West Side Story (Action, New Canaan), Chasing the Song (Frankie Fontana, La Jolla), Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla), Peter Pan (Peter, Drayton Entertainment), It's A Wonderful Life (Clarence, Grand Theatre), The Music Man (Winthrop, Stratford Festival). Selected Film/TV: The Doodlebops (Disney/CBS, 600+ live shows worldwide). Visit www.jonnywexler.com or follow him on Twitter @jonnywexler.

