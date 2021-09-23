Wake Up With BWW 9/23: COME FROM AWAY Returns to Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform Medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

The queens of SIX made their first U.S. morning show appearance today on Good Morning America! The cast performed a medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six' for the crowd in Times Square.. (more...)

2) Esau Pritchett Joins The Cast Of THOUGHTS FOR A COLORED MAN On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Mr. Pritchett replaces originally announced Keith David. A private family matter has caused Mr. David to depart the production.. (more...)

3) Billy Crystal Will Star in a Presentation of New Musical in Development MR. SATURDAY NIGHT at Barrington Stage

by Stephi Wild

A new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night is about one man's meteoric rise to the middle. The musical is a work in development and will be presented with minimal set and costume pieces. . (more...)

4) Photos: COME FROM AWAY Reopens; The Cast Takes Their First Bow Back!

by Stephi Wild

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away returned to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, September 21, 2021.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Go Inside COME FROM AWAY's Triumphant Return to Broadway!

by Team BWW

It was the start of a new moment last last the the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, as the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away officially returned to Broadway.. (more...)

