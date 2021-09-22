VIDEO: Go Inside COME FROM AWAY's Triumphant Return to Broadway!

It was the start of a new moment last last the the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, as the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away officially returned to Broadway. Following remarks from the show's creators, the audience erupted for the musical's opening number. After the curtain call, the company returned to the stage for a moving speech by original cast member Joel Hatch (Claude & Others), followed by a selfie of the company with the whole sold-out audience by original cast member Sharon Wheatley (Diane & Others).

The company also ceremoniously welcomed the newest member of the cast, James Seol, who makes his Broadway musical debut with the production.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

