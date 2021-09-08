Wake Up With BWW 9/8: New DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Clips, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Sings Hebrew Prayers to His Dog Before Her Meals

by Stephi Wild

Actor Mandy Patinkin has shared a video of himself soothing the separation anxiety of his beloved dog, Becky. In the video, posted to the actor's Twitter, Patinkin shared that he wants to record himself singing three Hebrew blessings to be played before Becky's meals, when he leaves and has to be away from her.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fans Share Early Reactions to Film; Plus Watch New Scenes!

by Stage Tube

Some fans of DEAR EVAN HANSEN were treated to an early screening of the new film and they are sharing their thoughts in a just released featurette. Watch what they had to say and check out glimpses of new scenes from the film below!. (more...)

3) PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Announces Full Casting For North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

Joining previously announced stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson; and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey.. (more...)

4) Bjorn DuPaty and Garrett Turner Complete the Cast of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been completed for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man with Bjorn DuPaty and Garrett Turner joining as understudies. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, September 7th. . (more...)

5) Bradley Whitford & Francois Battiste to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Two Simultaneous Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, A Christmas Carol, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), will visit five U.S. cities this holiday season with two simultaneous productions.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Portia, Hunter Parrish, Michael Braugher and More Announced for TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Broadway Return

Producer Barry Diller today announced the complete cast for the Broadway return of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history. Written by Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird is set to reopen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre.

What we're watching: Jeff Daniels Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, AMERICAN RUST, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

In a new segment on CBS Sunday Morning, which aired this weekend, Jeff Daniels talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about the direction of his career.

Daniels touches on his new series "American Rust", his inspiration behind his portrayal of Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird", the joy of being a grandfather, and more.

Social Butterfly: The Theater Community Gathers for Trans March on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a Trans March on Broadway was held on Monday, September 6 in New York City. Sis, an actress and activist in the theatre community called attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries with the march.

Organizer Sis said at the time of planning, "With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Teal Wicks, who turns 39 today!

