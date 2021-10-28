Wake Up With BWW 10/28: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Reviews, Photos, and Video, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Emilie Kouatchou in The Phantom of the Opera

Last night, Caroline, or Change officially opened on Broadway. Read all of the reviews below and check out all new production footage, and photos!

Today's top stories include a first look at an all new ad for Annie Live!, starring Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr, and Celina Smith, alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jane Krakowski, and Tituss Burgess.

Get a first look at Emilie Kouatchou, the first black actor to play the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway! Her premiere performance was last night, Wednesday, October 27.

Plus, an all new sneak peek has been revealed for the upcoming West Side Story film, as well as new posters!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Watch a New Ad for ANNIE LIVE!

by Michael Major

NBC has released a new ad for Annie LIVE! featuring Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr, and Celina Smith. The new live musical will also feature Nicole Scherzinger, Jane Krakowski, and Tituss Burgess. Watch the new video now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a New Sneak Peek of WEST SIDE STORY; New Posters Revealed

by Michael Major

A new sneak peek of the upcoming West Side Story film has been released! Watch Steven Spielberg address the cast and crew in a new video. Plus, check out two new posters now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Perform the Opening Sequence of B POSITIVE

by Michael Major

CBS has released the new main titles for its original series B POSITIVE, performed by Annaleigh Ashford. The series also features Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, and Priscilla Lopez. Watch the new video now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Emilie Kouatchou as Christine Daaé in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Emilie Kouatchou is making her Broadway debut as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Kouatchou is the first black actor to play the role on Broadway and has her premiere performance last night, Wednesday, October 27. (more...)

Caroline, or Change Opens

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change, which opened last night, at Studio 54.

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Read the reviews here!

Plus check out photos and video of the company in action!

Broadway Birthdays:

Justin Guarini turns 43 today!

Photo Credit: Margaryta Kenis

Guarini's almost 30-year career on the stage and screen includes the first season of American Idol where he performed in front of 30 million viewers each week, starring roles in 6 Broadway productions, as well as his wildly popular character "Lil' Sweet", seen in hundreds of millions of homes in Diet Dr. Pepper commercials in America.

In addition to being a sought-after performer, he has coached and mentored leaders across a wide spectrum of businesses & disciplines and has helps his clients go from struggle to strength in their health, wealth, and relationships. As a Keynote speaker and emcee he has shared his message of confidence and empowerment on stages across America. His latest book "Unbreakable Confidence"- The Powerful Formula For Being, Doing, will hit bookshelves in August of 2021.

Justin created his company Profit Under Pressure, LLC to serve an ever-growing list of leaders, influencers, coaches and entrepreneurs who have come to him seeking the next level of achievement and success in their lives.

Utilizing Justin's "Unbreakable Core Confidence™Method", his clients have unlocked deep and lasting passion, fulfillment, and joy for themselves as well as the lives of the people they impact.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!