Review Roundup: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Opens On Broadway - See What the Critics Are Saying!

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change, which opens tonight, at Studio 54.

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change began preview performances on October 8, 2021, and opens officially tomorrow, October 27, 2021. This is a limited engagement through January 9, 2022 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Sets & Costumes), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound), Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert & Buryl Red (Orchestrations), Amanda Miller (Hair & Wigs), and Sarah Cimino (Make-up).

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: If there are a few slow-moving moments in Longhurst's production, the payoff is big; it's unlikely that anyone with a beating heart will leave after Act Two without moist eyes, or at least a lump in the throat. That's not because of the sadness in Kushner's story, of which there is plenty; it's because of the sense of hope that ultimately cuts through it, blazing through the final number. It's not easy to juggle despair and exuberance without resorting to sentimentality, and Caroline still manages the task handily.

David Cote, Observer: When Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change opened at The Public Theater in December 2003, later moving to Broadway for a paltry four-month run, we weren't worthy of it. In 1963 Louisiana, an embittered Black maid's ambivalent relationship with her employer's child is poisoned by money. Reviews were mixed, audiences thin. Ticket buyers shied from a multilayered morality tale about broken, grieving people divided by race and class, triggered by charity, who prized resentment over empathy. Today, thanks to an outstanding revival starring the majestic Sharon D. Clarke, we're not just worthy of Caroline, or Change; we are it.

Jonathan Mandrell, New York Theater: As the title character of "Caroline, or Change," Sharon D. Clarke sings a breathtaking 11 o'clock number called "Lot's Wife" that sparks thunderous applause; the audience at Studio 54 is clearly thrilled by the performer's soulful delivery. Some surely also burst into tears, saddened by the character's despair. But my enthusiasm for this first Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's inventive, thoughtful and affecting collaboration comes not just from those aspects of the show that satisfy audience expectations about big Broadway musicals. What makes this work so powerful, and especially timely, is how this splendid cast tells a small story about change - literal pocket change - while offering a larger glimpse into the complex undercurrents in a tense moment of change in American history.