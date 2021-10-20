Wake Up With BWW 10/20: Inside the Reopenings of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME and AIN'T TOO PROUD, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) Cortney Wolfson Shares Story of Being Fired From ROMY & MICHELLE For Being Pregnant; Producers Respond

by Stephi Wild

Broadway actor Cortney Wolfson recently took to Instagram to share a story of being allegedly fired from a production of Romy & Michele due to being pregnant.. (more...)

2) Photo: First Look At Kyla Stone As Anya In ANASTASIA On Tour

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Kyla Stone as Anya in the non-equity National Tour of ANASTASIA!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Performances from GREASE Night on DANCING WITH THE STARS

by Michael Major

Last night was Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars! Watch the contestants perform every song from the iconic musical, including Amanda Kloots dancing with 'Beauty School Dropout', sung by Frankie Avalon, who sang the song in the classic 1978 film. Plus, see who was eliminated from the competition!. (more...)

4) WILLY WONKA Songwriter Leslie Bricusse Dies at 90

by Michael Major

Bricusse wrote songs for the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, including 'The Candyman' and 'Pure Imagination'. His other musical credits included Scrooge, Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle, Sherlock Holmes, Stop the World- I Want to Get Off, and Victor/Victoria.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The Rockettes Get Back in Line to Rehearse for the 2021 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

by BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals are now underway for the 2021 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. After a year away, New York City's most iconic dancers reunited earlier this week to rehearse their precision choreography, including the classic kickline.. (more...)

Reopenings:

On the Red Carpet for Reopening Night of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Last night at the Booth Theatre, Broadway officially welcomes back Freestyle Love Supreme! Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

VIDEO: Go Inside AIN'T TOO PROUD's Broadway Reopening Night! Get ready! The Temptations are back on Broadway. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations officially returned to Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday night and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night!

