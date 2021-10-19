WILLY WONKA Songwriter Leslie Bricusse Dies at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary songwriter Leslie Bricusse has died at the age of 90.

Bricusse wrote songs for the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, including "The Candyman" and "Pure Imagination". His other musical credits included Scrooge, Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle, Sherlock Holmes, Stop the World- I Want to Get Off, and Victor/Victoria.

Bricusse won two Oscars for his work, one for "Talk to the Animals" from Doctor Dolittle winning in 1968, while Victor/Victoria, which he wrote with Henry Mancini, won in 1983.

Bricusse was born in Pinner, North West London on January 29, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Evie.