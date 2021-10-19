VIDEO: The Rockettes Get Back in Line to Rehearse for the 2021 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Rehearsals are now underway for the 2021 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. After a year away, New York City's most iconic dancers reunited earlier this week to rehearse their precision choreography, including the classic kickline.

The 2021 production will feature more Rockettes numbers than ever before, including the return of the beloved lyrical number, "Snow," which transforms the Great Stage into a magical winter wonderland. With the return of "Snow," The Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production - with more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 5 - January 2 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/Christmas and at the Radio City box office.