Wake Up With BWW 6/22: HAIRSPRAY Returns to the West End, and More!

Javier Muñoz has released a new song 'Sirens' to raise awareness on Javier Muñoz Day 2021. Watch the video below and learn more about the charities close to Javier's heart, including GMHC, BC/EFA, The Hispanic Federation, The Food Bank of NYC, and The United Way.

This week the smash hit musical Hairspray made its big return to the West End stage! Get a peek inside the show's joyous first performance below!

Plus, we spoke with Krysta Rodriguez about preparing to play Liza Minnelli and much more! Read the full interview below!

1) BWW Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Talks Starring as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON, Working With Ewan McGregor & More!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Playing an icon is no easy feat, but Krysta Rodriguez takes it on as if she were born to step into the role of one of show business's greatest legends. The legend in question is EGOT-winner Liza Minnelli, who is at the heart of the new Netflix series 'Halston'. We spoke with Krysta Rodriguez about preparing to play Liza Minnelli and much more!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: THE TONIGHT SHOW Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at Their Broadway's Back Sketch

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a behind the scenes look at their viral salute to Broadway that premiered on the show on June 8 with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Nathan Lane Says He's Ready to Be Bruce Springsteen's Understudy

by Stage Tube

Hear Lane talk about why he's perfect for the 'role' and why he thinks a lot of people would be impressed.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Javier Muñoz Releases New Song 'Sirens' to Raise Awareness on Javier Muñoz Day 2021

by BroadwayWorld TV

Learn more about the charities close to Javier's heart, including GMHC, BC/EFA, The Hispanic Federation, The Food Bank of NYC, and The United Way.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm, his special guest is Kate Reinders.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series at 7:30pm with Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From February 25, 2017.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

What we're watching: Bill Murray Sings 'I Feel Pretty' in NEW WORLDS: THE CRADLE OF CIVILIZATION Trailer

Today, Variety released the new trailer for the new performance film, New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization.

The film captures comedian and actor Bill Murray performing onstage at the historic Acropolis in Athens, Greece, joined by cellist Jan Vogler and featured performers Mira Wang on violin and Vanessa Perez on piano.

The performance explores the art and media that bridge the gap and influence the relationship between American and European culture. Works referenced throughout the piece include poetry by Walt Whitman, a performance of "Moon River", music from the singer Van Morrison, an excerpt from The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and more.

Social Butterfly: Inside HAIRSPRAY's Return to London's West End!

This week the smash hit musical Hairspray made its big return to the West End stage! Get a peek inside the show's joyous first performance here!

? WHAT A NIGHT ?



THANK YOU to our GAWJUS audience tonight who raised the roof for our first performance! We are so happy to be back.

#BackOnStage #HairsprayLondon pic.twitter.com/LzNQXmUQDP - Hairspray - West End (@HairsprayLondon) June 21, 2021

