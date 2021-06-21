VIDEO: Bill Murray Sings 'I Feel Pretty' in NEW WORLDS: THE CRADLE OF CIVILIZATION Trailer

Today, Variety released the new trailer for the new performance film, New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization.

The film captures comedian and actor Bill Murray performing onstage at the historic Acropolis in Athens, Greece, joined by cellist Jan Vogler and featured performers Mira Wang on violin and Vanessa Perez on piano.

The performance explores the art and media that bridge the gap and influence the relationship between American and European culture. Works referenced throughout the piece include poetry by Walt Whitman, a performance of "Moon River", music from the singer Van Morrison, an excerpt from The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and more.

See the full trailer here: