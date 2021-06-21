Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE TONIGHT SHOW Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at Their Broadway's Back Sketch

See how the sketch came together in time for a performance in front of the live studio audience!

Jun. 21, 2021  

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a behind the scenes look at their viral salute to Broadway that premiered on the show on June 8.

See the sketch get made from pre-tape, to rehearsal, to performance in front of a live studio audience!

Joined by a company of dancers, Lin and Jimmy performed an original tune "Broadway's Back" to pay homage and salute the return of all your favorite shows including Six, Phantom, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, West Side Story, The Lion King, Company, Come From Away, Book Of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, Aladdin, Wicked and Hamilton.

Find out which Broadway shows are returning and when here!

Joining the guys for a spectacular finale remix of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton were Broadway royalty including Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits!

Watch their full salute to the triumphant return of Broadway here!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar

From This Author Taylor Brethauer-Hamling