VIDEO: THE TONIGHT SHOW Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at Their Broadway's Back Sketch

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a behind the scenes look at their viral salute to Broadway that premiered on the show on June 8.

See the sketch get made from pre-tape, to rehearsal, to performance in front of a live studio audience!

Broadway's coming back! ?



Take an exclusive look at how Jimmy, @Lin_Manuel Miranda & the Tonight Show team turned 14 iconic musicals into a song about every show they can't wait to see when Broadway returns with the help of some special guest Broadway legends. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YnmneA8vdT - The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 21, 2021

Joined by a company of dancers, Lin and Jimmy performed an original tune "Broadway's Back" to pay homage and salute the return of all your favorite shows including Six, Phantom, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, West Side Story, The Lion King, Company, Come From Away, Book Of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, Aladdin, Wicked and Hamilton.

Joining the guys for a spectacular finale remix of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton were Broadway royalty including Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits!

