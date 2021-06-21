VIDEO: Nathan Lane Says He's Ready to Be Bruce Springsteen's Understudy

Nathan Lane appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, where he talked about how he's ready to be Bruce Springsteen's understudy, when Springsteen on Broadway returns this week.

Lane said he had an announcement to make, and went on to say "I am the standby for Springsteen on Broadway. I'm just one bad seafood dinner away from becoming the Boss!"

"So many people say, 'You and Bruce, it's like you were separated at birth'," Lane joked.

"I started having second thoughts because, people spent a lot of money to see Bruce, right? But then I thought, I've been rehearsing a lot and I'm putting my own special sauce on these ditties. And I think a lot of people are going to be impressed."

Watch the full clip below!