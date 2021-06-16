Wake Up With BWW 6/16: New Music Video From Christy Altomare, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Earlier this spring, Broadway veteran Christy Altomare revealed a project that has been years in the making- her first solo album, titled Wandering Bird. Yesterday, she released the first music video from the album for "Freedom Inside," chroeographed by Jess LeProtto.

A first-ever video of the title song from the new musical Swept Away, featuring Grammy Award nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers in their theater debut, has just been released.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-and-Run Accident

by Stephi Wild

Banes was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party at a friend's home near Lincoln Center when someone on a scooter or motor bike hit her and then fled. Police say that Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.. (more...)

2) WATCH: The Avett Brothers Release First Video of Title Song From Their New Musical SWEPT AWAY

by BroadwayWorld TV

A first-ever video of the title song from the new musical Swept Away, featuring Grammy Award nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers ('America's biggest roots band,' Rolling Stone), in their theater debut, has just been released. . (more...)

3) Musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Prequel Series With Josh Gad in the Works at Disney Plus

by TV News Desk

With new music from Alan Menken and a pilot directed by a Tony nominee, the series is set up for success.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Georgia Stitt

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's La Traviata Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. From April 14, 2012.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with a GUYS & DOLLS Reunion! Stars In The House" is partnering with NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, an exciting newcomer onto the Big Apple's hotel scene, for a very special reunion of the 1992 cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning "Guys and Dolls" including Nathan Lane (Nathan Detroit), Peter Gallagher (Sky), Faith Prince (Adelaide), Josie de Guzman (Sarah), Walter Bobbie (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Ruth Williamson (General Cartwright), and director Jerry Zaks. Seth and James will broadcast live from the hotel for what is sure to be a "high stakes" conversation, so don't "rock the boat" and be sure to tune in. The NH Collection Madison Avenue is also generously matching all donations made during this show, up to $10,000!​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: BLUE MAN GROUP Will Return Off-Broadway in September

Blue Man Group is officially returning off-Broadway this September! Performances will begin on September 3 at the Astor Place Theatre.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET. Purchase tickets at https://www.blueman.com/new-york/buy-tickets.

What we're watching: Watch Christy Altomare's New Music Video for 'Freedom Inside'

Earlier this spring, Broadway veteran Christy Altomare revealed a project that has been years in the making- her first solo album, titled Wandering Bird. Yesterday, she released the first music video from the album for "Freedom Inside," chroeographed by Jess LeProtto.

"This music video is a celebration of the freedom that can be found within," explains Christy. "The video was shot in one take in the beautiful central park! I had a blast creating this visual for the album and I hope it lifts your heart and calls you to embrace the spirit of life."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!