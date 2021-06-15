VIDEO: Watch Christy Altomare's New Music Video for 'Freedom Inside'

Earlier this spring, Broadway veteran Christy Altomare revealed a project that has been years in the making- her first solo album, titled Wandering Bird. Today, she releases the first music video from the album for "Freedom Inside," chroeographed by Jess LeProtto.

"This music video is a celebration of the freedom that can be found within," explains Christy. "The video was shot in one take in the beautiful central park! I had a blast creating this visual for the album and I hope it lifts your heart and calls you to embrace the spirit of life."

Altomare most recently completed her two-year run starring in the title role of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music in 2008 and soon after was cast as 'Wendla' in the National Tour of Spring Awakening. Altomare made her off-Broadway debut in MCC Theater's 2012 revival of Carrie, portraying 'Sue Snell' in the cult Stephen King thriller, followed by her Broadway debut as 'Sophie' in the smash hit Mamma Mia. Also a singer-songwriter, her albums "Waiting For You" and "After You" are currently available on iTunes.