Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-and-Run Accident

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Lisa Banes has died at 65 after a hit-and-run accident in New York City earlier this month.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Banes was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party at a friend's home near Lincoln Center when someone on a scooter or motor bike hit her and then fled. Police say that Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where she remained in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury, until she passed away on Monday, June 14.

Lisa Banes is a stage and screen actress known for her roles on "One Life to Live," "China Beach," "The Royal Pains," "Nashville," "Cocktail," and "Gone Girl," among others. Her many Broadway credits include Rumors, Arcadia, High Society, Accent on Youth, and Present Laughter.

She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best featured actress in a play in 1984 for Isn't it Romantic. She won a Theatre World Award in 1981 for the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger and an Obie in 1982 for her role in My Sister in This House.