WATCH: The Avett Brothers Release First Video of Title Song From Their New Musical SWEPT AWAY

A first-ever video of the title song from the new musical Swept Away, featuring Grammy Award nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers ("America's biggest roots band," Rolling Stone), in their theater debut, has just been released. The video was filmed exclusively for Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala earlier this month. As previously announced, the musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of their 2021-22 season, with performances beginning January 9. Swept Away is written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan, will be helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Watch the video below!

The cast of Swept Away will be led by Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+ Dickinson). The ensemble will feature Taurean Everett, Dan Gleason, Ebrin Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn.

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The design team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design). Music arrangements and orchestrations will be done by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer. Justin Craig serves as music director.

Swept Away will be produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock & MWLive.