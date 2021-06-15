Click Here for More Articles on BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is officially returning off-Broadway this September! Performances will begin on September 3 at the Astor Place Theatre.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET. Purchase tickets at https://www.blueman.com/new-york/buy-tickets.

Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages.

Designed in Greek Revival style and fronted by marble columns, the Astor Place Theatre is the original home to Blue Man Group. The theatre is located on the historic Colonnade Row and was originally constructed in 1831 as a series of nine connected buildings, of which only four remain.

Located in New York City's "NoHo" neighborhood, teamwork between Astor Place Theatre and Blue Man Group have led to one of the longest running and most primaltronicallyroliphonic off-Broadway productions in New York City.