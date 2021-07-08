Wake Up With BWW 7/8: WAITRESS Will Reopen This Fall With Sara Bareilles, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It has been announced that the hit Broadway musical Waitress will return for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, starring Sara Bareilles!

A Disney benefit concert series is coming to the New Amsterdam Theatre this month! The series will reopen the theater before Broadway shows officially return this fall.

A new Guys and Dolls film is coming, directed by Bill Condon. TriStar purchased remake rights to the short stories by Damon Runyon that inspired the original musical in 2019.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) WAITRESS Will Be Opening Up on Broadway This Fall, Led by Sara Bareilles

by Nicole Rosky

It has been announced that the hit Broadway musical Waitress will return for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).. (more...)

2) Bill Condon Will Direct New GUYS AND DOLLS Movie

by TV News Desk

TriStar purchased remake rights to the short stories by Damon Runyon that inspired the original musical in 2019.. (more...)

3) Disney Benefit Concert Series Will Reopen the New Amsterdam Theater This Month, With Performances From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Learn all about the upcoming series, the COVID-19 protocols in place, who is performing, and how to attend!. (more...)

4) Billy Porter's New Gospel Musical SANCTUARY to Stream as Part of New York Stage and Film's 2021 Summer Programming

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York Stage and Film announced additional programming for their upcoming summer season, running July 17-August 2, with in-person programming in Poughkeepsie. Additional programming includes Billy Porter's new Gospel musical Sanctuary as part of New York Stage and Film's Always On video programming July 29-August 2.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series tonight at 7:30pm with Strauss's Capriccio Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011.Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The Cast of CollaborAzian's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with Karl Josef Co, Diane Phelan, and Cindy Cheung- three of the cast members and creators of CollaborAzian's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, which will stream on July 15th (7pm ET) benefitting StopAAPIHate.org. Tickets are available now: http://bit.ly/collaborazian-ggtlm.

What we're geeking out over: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Partners With Portal From Facebook on Curtain Call AR Experience

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has partnered with Portal from Facebook to bring fans closer to the theatrical world of the production with the launch of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Curtain Call.

Watch a video below of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast experiencing Curtain Call.

What we're watching: First Look at Friday's New Episode of CENTRAL PARK!

Apple TV+ shares a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of Central Park season two, the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated animated musical comedy, debuting Friday, July 9.

Watch the clip below!

In "Down To The Underwire," when Molly needs a new bra, Owen takes her shopping. Helen finds a key that could finally reveal whether she's in Bitsy's will.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Crudup, who turns 53 today!

Equally memorable on the stage and screen, Billy Crudup has appeared at Vineyard Theatre in Chiori Miyagawa's AMERICA DREAMING and Adam Rapp's THE METAL CHILDREN. On stage, Crudup most recently starred in the repertory productions of NO MAN'S LAND and WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway, opposite Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Shuler Hensley.

In 2007, Crudup won a "Best Performance by a Featured Actor" Tony Award for his role in the Broadway production of THE COAST OF UTOPIA. He also received Tony nominations for his roles in THE ELEPHANT MAN, THE PILLOWMAN, and ARCADIA. His other stage credits include William Inge's BUS STOP and the Roundabout Theater's production of THREE SISTERS, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination. He has appeared in OEDIPUS with Frances McDormand, starred in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, and starred in the off-Broadway run of THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI opposite Al Pacino and Steve Buscemi.

Crudup most recently starred in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant and made his television debut in Netflix's psychological thriller "Gypsy." Additional major motion pictures include Jackie, 20th Century Women, Spotlight, Youth in Oregon, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Sleepers, Everyone Says I Love You, Inventing the Abbotts, Without Limits, Jesus' Son, Waking the Dead, Almost Famous, 1 Mile to You, Glass Chin, Rudderless, Blood Ties, Eat Pray Love, Public Enemies, Watchmen, Charlotte Gray, Big Fish, Stage Beauty, Trust the Man, Mission Impossible 3, and The Good Shepherd. Upcoming, he will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, to debut in November, and will star in the 2018 film adaptation of Maria Semple's novel, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, alongside Kristen Wiig and Cate Blanchett.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!