Wake Up With BWW 12/23: ROMEO & BERNADETTE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Postponed, and More

The cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man with playwright Keenan Scott II.

Today's top stories include the postponement of the off-Broadway runs of Romeo & Bernadette and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

In happier news, casting and dates have been announced for the National Tour of An American In Paris.

Plus, on Tuesday night, Thoughts of a Colored Man playwright Keenan Scott II went on in one of the roles, after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-COVID related illnesses felled the cast. Learn more below!

Show Postponements

ROMEO & BERNADETTE Postpones Upcoming Off-Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

The critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn will postpone its in-town out-of-town engagement at Theater 555 until further notice.. (more...)

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF to Postpone Off-Broadway Engagement Until Summer, 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage has announced that the upcoming off-Broadway engagement, scheduled to begin on January 14 at The Theater at St. Clements, has been postponed until Summer, 2022 due to the current health situation.. (more...)

More Top Stories

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2022 National Tour Cast and Dates Announced

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way across the United States in the sparkling new 2022 national tour.. (more...)

Sally Ann Howes, Stage and Screen Actor Known For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, Dies at 91

by Stephi Wild

She made her Broadway debut replacing Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady, and went on to perform in other Broadway productions including Kwamina, Brigadoon (Tony Nomination), What Makes Sammy Run?, and James Joyce's The Dead (Drama Desk Award).. (more...)

Playwright Steps Into THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN and Saves Performance From Being Cancelled

by Stephi Wild

Last night at Broadway's new hit play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, playwright Keenan Scott II made the rare move of going on in one of the roles, after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-COVID related illnesses felled the cast.. (more...)

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar To Lead THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Axelrod

by BWW Staff

The Axelrod PAC in New Jersey has set two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) and film and TV star Aaron Lazar (Fox's Filthy Rich and the Broadway revival of A Little Night Music) as the leads for their production of The Bridges of Madison County, directed by one of its original stars Hunter Foster.. (more...)

IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? To Close Due To Candace Bushnell Testing Positive For COVID-19

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19. The case was first detected on the evening of December 21st, just before Bushnell was scheduled to go onstage.. (more...)

The Best Holiday Shows to Stream This Christmas

by Nicole Rosky

Looking for something festive to stream for the holidays? Make your spirits bright this week with the magic of theatre (both live and pre-recorded) as it's presented around the world. Below, BroadwayWorld is rounding up streaming options for your holiday merriment!. (more...)

LISTEN: Ashley Park Sings 'Mon Soleil' on EMILY IN PARIS Soundtrack

by Michael Major

Get a first listen of Ashley Park singing a new original track from Netflix's hit series, Emily in Paris. The song was written by Freddy Wexler, who has also written for Ariana Grande and Kanye West. Park will also sing three other tracks on the upcoming soundtrack, 'Sympathique,' 'Falling Slowly,' and 'La Vie En Rose.'. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rory O'Malley, who turns 41 today!

Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. Broadway: Hamilton, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical. Regional: Created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Carnegie Mellon grad. Rory is also co-founder of Broadway Impact, Broadway's response to the fight for marriage equality.

