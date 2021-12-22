The Best Holiday Shows to Stream This Christmas

Looking for something festive to stream for the holidays? Make your spirits bright this week with the magic of theatre (both live and pre-recorded) as it's presented around the world. Below, BroadwayWorld is rounding up streaming options for your holiday merriment!

Stream it here!

Celebrate the holidays with Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist, a modern-day take on Charles Dickens' beloved 1843 novella. Estella Scrooge features a book by Tony Award winner John Caird and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon, music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird. Having premiered in 2020, the fully-realized production was filmed using a green screen with hundreds of images, animations and digital environments blended in post-production with the footage of the actors to bring the story magically to life.

Norm Lewis: (There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below

Streams December 22 (9:45pm). Buy tickets!

This is the Broadway heartthrob's 7th year sharing the Christmas spirit he's become known for and that audiences have come to love. This new show is helmed by Mr. Lewis's longtime pal and collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander, and promises plenty of new material, with some VERY special guests. It will also include plenty of Broadway, as nobody does it better. Norm's shows have become the heartbeat of New York City at Christmas time and a tradition for many, and his "The Norm Lewis Christmas Album" remains as popular as ever.

A Christmas Carol: On Air

American Conservatory Theater

Stream it here!

For the first time in its 44-year history, the Bay Area's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, comes to life as A Christmas Carol: On Air, an enthralling radio play that the whole family can enjoy from the comfort of home. This timeless story of optimism and redemption features the delightful music, deliciously spooky ghosts, and cast of characters that have made it a classic.

Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas!

New Victory Theatre

Stream it here!

Treasure a new holiday tradition with Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas! Based on Jim Henson's beloved television special, this tuneful tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other's holiday dreams come true. Featuring a lovable cast of performers with puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a toe-tapping score by legendary songwriter Paul Williams, this very merry musical will warm the hearts of a new generation for winters to come!

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

The Seth Concert Series

Buy tickets today!

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will continue his virtual concert series with Jessica Vosk, Christy Altomare, Ciara Renée, and Ana Gasteyer. Every Sunday at 8pm ET, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Stream it here!

America's favorite holiday classic is on tonight at a snowbound 1940s radio station, with every memorable character, wacky sound effect, and the heartwarming conclusion of the iconic film recreated live before your ears-and eyes!

Stealing Baby Jesus/The 12 Dates of Christmas

Austin Playhouse

Stream it here!

Stealing Baby Jesus is a humorous, poignant solo performance piece for adults, based on the writer's dysfunctional seasonal experiences with diverse, maladjusted, makeshift families in England, Africa, Arabia and America.

The 12 Dates of Christmas offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. After seeing her fiancé kiss another woman at the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart -- just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" isn't all it's cracked up to be.

The Nutcracker

Atlanta Ballet

Stream it here!

The Nutcracker On Demand features an alternative way audiences will be able to experience the magic of The Nutcracker this holiday season. Atlanta Ballet fans can bring the magic of The Nutcracker into their own living rooms by streaming this on demand presentation of a previously-recorded version of the production.

The Nutcracker

Pacific Northwest Ballet

Stream it here!

Are you ready to celebrate the holidays with renewed gusto? With its classic score, thrilling dance, resplendent costumes, and magical scenery, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker is the perfect centerpiece for any celebration. Enjoy this holiday classic from the comfort of your own home, and let your soul have its fill of cheer!

2021 Great Russian Nutcracker

Moscow Ballet

Stream it here!

Take your family back to a simpler time with 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, and a cast of the worlds most accomplished dancers. The New York Times says, "Hot Ticket!" and the LA Times, "Bravura Expertise". Tchaikovsky's incomparable score sets the stage for the most magical of Christmas traditions! Watch Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker uninterrupted from your living room, all through December.

A Christmas Carol

Alliance Theatre

Stream it here!

The Alliance Theatre's beloved production returns this year with an exciting new adaption, including a completely reimagined set design and stunning new costumes. Audiences will be transported to the streets of London to revisit the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey to redemption, told with beautiful live music and an all-star cast. Join the Alliance Theatre for one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions.

A Christmas Carol

Dallas Theater Center

Stream it here!

Three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future that annually delights audiences across North Texas. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.

A Christmas Carol

The Citadel Theatre

Stream it here!

Packed with your favorite classic Christmas tunes, this adaptation of the beloved tale of a miserly old man who is invited to change his ways by the Ghosts of Christmas, will carry you away into the magical era of films like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

A Christmas Carol

Summoners Ensemble Theatre

Stream it here!

For the ninth holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre brings their production back to the Merchant's House Museum. Surrounded by 19th century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings, audiences will be transported back 150 years in this captivating one-hour performance created from Dickens' own script.

Need more to stream? Check out BroadwayWorld's full Holiday Streaming Guide!