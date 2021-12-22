CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF to Postpone Off-Broadway Engagement Until Summer, 2022

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage has announced that the upcoming off-Broadway engagement, scheduled to begin on January 14 at The Theater at St. Clements, has been postponed until Summer, 2022 due to the current health situation. Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced off-Broadway.

The cast of the play will remain intact for the summer engagement at The Theater at St. Clements.

In a statement, the producers said, "In the current theater climate, we believe it is in the best interest of the show, our actors and crew, and our audiences to postpone Cat on a Hot Tin Roof until the summer of 2022. While not an easy decision, we are committed to keeping everyone safe while delivering the best on stage product that we can. Lastly, we sincerely thank the Tennessee Williams estate for continuing to work with us during these uncertain times."

More information of revised dates and tickets will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Ticket holders who purchased through www.Telecharge.com will be refunded automatically; all others should contact their point of purchase for refunds.