Sally Ann Howes, Stage and Screen Actor Known For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, Dies at 91

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Sally Ann Howes has died at age 91. Howes is best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Getting her stage career start in London, Howes appeared in several West End productions, including Bet Your Life, Paint Your Wagon, Romance in Candlelight, Summer Song, The King and I, and Hans Andersen.

She made her Broadway debut replacing Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady, and went on to perform in other Broadway productions including Kwamina, Brigadoon (Tony Nomination), What Makes Sammy Run?, and James Joyce's The Dead (Drama Desk Award).

She also appeared in several off-Broadway productions, including Brigadoon and A Little Night Music, and regionally in Dear World at Goodspeed in Connecticut.

In 1990, she debuted her one-woman show, From This Moment On, at the Edinburgh Festival and at a benefit for the Long Island AIDS Association at the John Drew Theatre in East Hampton, New York.

In addition to her work on stage, Howes had several guest-starring roles on television, including Mission: Impossible, Marcus Welby, M.D., Branigan, and The Men From Shiloh.

Other projects include her narrations of Cubby Broccoli, The Man Behind Bond on the release of the DVD Diamonds Are Forever in 2000, The Making of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang The Musical (2002), and her appearance in the documentary, After They Were Famous - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2004).