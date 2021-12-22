AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2022 National Tour Cast and Dates Announced

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way across the United States in the sparkling new 2022 national tour. The tour, produced by Big League Productions, Inc., launches in Waterbury, CT on January 28, 2022, and will travel to 20 cities across the country.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, AN AMERICAN PARIS transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret who is yearning for a new beginning herself.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exultant musical features famed numbers from the Gershwin songbook, including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

Following its pandemic closing, Big League Productions, Inc. is relaunching its stunning new production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, led by Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Camila Rodrigues as Lise Dassin. The show stars TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg and Peter Romberg as Henri Baurel. Kate Gulotta as Milo Davenport, Alexa Poller as Madame Baurel and Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Beaver, Cory Betts, Victoria Bost, Kyle Brace, Samuel Colina, Maureen Duke, Blair Ely, Ed Gotthelf, Nicole Rae Jones, John Katz, Darren McArthur, Ellen Mihalick, Guy Noland, Yuka Notsuka, Libby Riddick, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson, and Eduardo Uribe.

The 2022 national tour is directed by Jeffery B. Moss, and features breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design by Costume World, lighting design by Steve O'Shea, video design by Jonathan Infante, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy and casting by Alison Franck.

For more information, visit www.AmericanInParisOnTour.com.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2022 Tour Dates:

Waterbury, CT | January 28 & 29 | Palace Theatre

West Palm Beach, FL | February 1 | Kravis Center

Sarasota, FL | February 2 & 3 | Van Wezel PAC

Clearwater, FL | February 4 | Ruth Eckerd Hall

Key West, FL | February 5 | Tennessee Williams Theatre

Van Wert, OH | February 12 | Van Wert Live

Toledo, OH | February 23 | Valentine Theatre

Wilkes-Barre, PA | February 24 | Kirby Center

New Brunswick, NJ | February 25 - 27 | State Theater

Lexington, KY | March 11 - 13 | Lexington Opera House

Muncie, IN | March 14 | Emens Auditorium

Oxford, AL | April 19 | Oxford PAC

Meridian, MS | April 20 | Riley Center - MSU

Oxford, MS | April 26 | Ford Center

Opelika, MS | April 27 | Opelika Center for the Performing Arts

Wabash, IN | May 5 | Honeywell Center

Detroit, MI | May 8 | Fox Theatre

Lowell, MA | May 17 | Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Ogdensburg, NY | May 18 | George Hall Auditorium

New Haven, CT | May 19 - 21 | Shubert Theatre