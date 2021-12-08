Wake Up With BWW 12/8: Brittney Johnson and Jordan Barrow Take Over in WICKED, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Brittney Johnson and Jordan Barrow

Today's top stories include two new casting changes in Wicked! Brittney Johnson and Jordan Barrow will take over the roles of Glinda and Boq, respectfully, making them the first Black actors to take over the principal roles.

Plus, check out photos from the first preview of MJ The Musical, all new photos from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Brittney Johnson to Become First Black Actor to Assume the Role of Glinda in WICKED

by Stephi Wild

Thank goodness! Brittney Johnson will take over the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, beginning performances on February 14, 2022 at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. Currently the Glinda standby, Ms. Johnson will be the first Black actress to assume the role of Glinda.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Go Inside the First Preview of MJ THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

The cast, with 12 Broadway debuts, took their first bows in front of a sold-out audience of fans who have traveled from all over the United States (plus Europe, Canada, Mexico and Asia) to witness this first performance.. (more...)

Jordan Barrow to Become First Black Actor to Assume the Role of Boq in WICKED on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

This evening, Wicked on Broadway, will welcome actor Jordan Barrow to its principal cast in the role of Boq. The role marks Barrow's Broadway debut, as well as the first Black actor to play the role in North America. . (more...)

Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More To Star in EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL Industry Reading

by A.A. Cristi

Empire Records: The Musical will receive a private industry reading helmed by Obie Award-winning director Trip Cullman (Choirboy) on December 7, 2021 at Roundabout Studios in NYC.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Join FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME for Four Performances This Month

by A.A. Cristi

Lin-Manuel Miranda has just announced that will be joining the company of Freestyle Love Supreme for four performances this month!. (more...)

Brandon Victor Dixon, Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean Concerts to Air on PBS

by Michael Major

Filmed live at the historic Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut, these concerts feature Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hello, Dolly!), Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress), and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, The Color Purple).. (more...)

New Broadway Play SIDNEY to Explore Sidney Poitier's Life and Career

by A.A. Cristi

The legendary life of Academy Award-winning actor, filmmaker, activist and human-rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier set to be a new Broadway play produced by Ron Gillyard (Born for This, Mr. Soul); Poitier's daughter, filmmaker Anika Poitier; and Barry Krost. . (more...)

Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reopens on Broadway Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to officially reopen on Broadway tonight, December 7, at the Lyric Theatre. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)

Photos: Broadway Community Attends WEST SIDE STORY Screening

by Michael Major

Last night, the Broadway community was invited to an advance screening of Steven Spielberg's new West Side Story film adaptation. The screening was hosted by members of the cast and creative team including Kevin McCollum, Brian d'Arcy James, Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, Paul Tazewell and Justin Peck. Check out photos from the event now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM

by A.A. Cristi

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes will present Donny Osmond, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs in Pantoland at The Palladium which continues to 9 January 2022 for a strictly limited five week run. They are joined by world-famous The Tiller Girls and by Australian speciality act Flame Oz along with the return of spectacular special effects from the Twins FX.. (more...)

Just For Us officially opens at the Cherry Lane Theatre tonight!

