Lin-Manuel Miranda to Join FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME for Four Performances This Month

Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has just announced that will be joining the company of Freestyle Love Supreme for four performances this month!

According to his tweet, Lin will take the stage with his old troupe on Friday, December 10 at 5 PM, Monday, December 13 at 7 PM, Friday, December 17 at 5 PM, and Monday, December 20 at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

Had too much fun last night and missed my friends too much. Jumping back in 12/10, 12/13, 12/17, and 12/20. ANY night you go see @freestylelove is the catharsis you've been longing for, with different guests every night, but I'll be in these...-LMM https://t.co/VofeJ8LPMa pic.twitter.com/McERG1uCKT - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 7, 2021

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

The show will run through Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.