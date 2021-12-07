Photos/Video: Inside First Preview of MJ THE MUSICAL

The curtain was raised at the Neil Simon Theatre tonight for the first preview of one of the most anticipated musicals in recent Broadway history: MJ. The cast, with 12 Broadway debuts, took their first bows in front of a sold-out audience of fans who have traveled from all over the United States (plus Europe, Canada, Mexico and Asia) to witness this first performance. The production will continue in previews and will have an official opening night on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Newcomer Myles Frost, of Washington, D.C., made his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson and received multiple standing ovations.

Check out photos and video from the big night below!

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon box office and at Ticketmaster.com.