Wake Up With BWW 8/9: FUNNY GIRL May Come to Broadway in April 2022, and More!

1) VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Performs 'She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes' on MIRACLE WORKERS

The third season of the TBS series Miracle Workers is now underway! In Episode 4 of Season 3, Daniel Radcliffe put his own spin on the song 'She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes.'. (more...)

2) Jennifer Coolidge Reveals She Wants to Return to the Stage in a 'Serious Play'

In the interview, she talked about her new role in HBO drama The White Lotus, which comes to Sky Atlantic on 16 August, as well as some of her past roles and goals for the future, one of which is returning to the stage!. (more...)

3) What to Eat in Midtown: Over 100 of the Top Restaurants to Check Out Before or After Catching Your Next Broadway Show!

Browse restaurants by food type, ranging from American to Asian, French, Italian, Mexican, and much more, find the address, website, and relative price, as well as a brief description of what you can expect.. (more...)

4) JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Suspends Performances on 8 August Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

Ticketholders for the affected performances will be contacted by their point of purchase. If purchased through the official box office, ticketholders will be offered the opportunity to exchange their tickets or receive a refund. . (more...)

What we're geeking out over: FUNNY GIRL Broadway Revival is Aiming to Begin Performances in April 2022

The long-rumored Broadway revival of Funny Girl seems to finally be happening in 2022! According to an Equity casting call, the production is aiming to begin performances on April 2, 2022, with rehearsals from February 14.

Funny Girl will be directed by Michael Mayer, with Michael Rafter serving Music Director. Choreography is by Ellenore Scott with Tap Choreography by Ayodele Casel. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

According to the casting call, the roles of Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein have already been cast, but all other roles are open at this time.

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles and the Cast of WAITRESS Perform 'Opening Up' in Rehearsal

The hit musical Waitress is Opening Up on Broadway once again this fall for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre!

The cast has officially returned to rehearsal, check out an all new video of them performing "Opening Up" together for the first time below!

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson September 2 through October 17. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns. Additional casting is to be announced.

