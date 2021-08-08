Jennifer Coolidge Reveals She Wants to Return to the Stage in a 'Serious Play'

In a new interview with The Guardian, Jennifer Coolidge reveals that she is interested in performing on stage again!

While best known for her roles on screen, Coolidge appeared on Broadway twice, the first time in Roundabout's revival of The Women in 2001, and then again in Elling in 2010.

In the interview, she talked about he new role in HBO drama The White Lotus, which comes to Sky Atlantic on 16 August, as well as some of her past roles and goals for the future, one of which is returning to the stage!

"I'd love to go back to theatre and do a serious play," she revealed.

She did not elaborate on what shows she would be interested in doing, but I think Broadway fans can agree we'd be happy to have her back!

Read the full interview on The Guardian.

Coolidge is best known for her roles as Jeanine Stifler in the American Pie film series (1999-2012), as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde film series (2001-2003), and as Fiona in the romantic comedy film A Cinderella Story (2004). Coolidge is also a regular actor in Christopher Guest's mockumentary films, such as Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), For Your Consideration (2006), and Mascots (2016).

Coolidge has appeared in films, including Click (2006), Date Movie (2006), Epic Movie (2007), American Dreamz (2006), Soul Men (2008), Gentlemen Broncos (2009), Austenland (2013), Like a Boss (2020), Promising Young Woman (2020) and Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021). On television, she is known for her roles as Roberta "Bobbie" Morganstern in the NBC sitcom Joey (2004-2006), as Betty in the ABC Family teen drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008-2012), and as Zofia "Sophie" Kaczyński in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls (2011-2017).