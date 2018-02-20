BWW Live Will Chat with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Norm Lewis and Tamyra Grey This Friday!

Do you have a burning question for Norm Lewis or Tamyra Gray?

On Friday, February 23, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Once on This Island's newest stars. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskNormandTamyraBWW.

Tune in on Friday at 5:30pm to watch live!

Lewis most recently appeared as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre. Tony nominated for his role in Porgy and Bess, Lewis made history as the first African-American to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He can be seen recurring in VH1's "Daytime Divas" and ABC's "Scandal."

Ms. Gray made her Broadway debut in Bombay Dreams, and her triumphant return to Broadway as "Mimi" in Rent. She is best known for her powerhouse performances on "American Idol," becoming one of the top five finalists on the first season. She also co-wrote the American Idol season three single "I Believe" which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for Fantasia Barrino.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Photo CRedit: Joan Marcus

