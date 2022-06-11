BWW Feature: DRAMA LEAGUE DIRECTING FELLOWS DINNER 2022 at The Players Club

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the day before the Drama League Awards, Drama League President Bonnie Comley and husband/Tony Winner Stewart F. Lane welcomed the 2022 Directing Fellows at The Players Club in New York City!

The Directing Fellows Dinner marked the start of Professionals Week in New York City, where the directing fellows were placed with working professionals across the country. Many fellows are placed in positions and will be mentored by The Drama League Directors Project Fellow Alumni working in the industry.

At the dinner and on hand to share their advice included Tony-Winning Producer/Publicist Irene Gandy, Producer Catalin Stelian-Shanks, Drama League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Drama League Artistic Coordinator Patrick Anthony Surillo, Drama League Board President/Tony Winner Bonnie Comley, and Tony Winner/BroadwayHD CEO Stewart F. Lane.

The Directing Fellows Attendees included Ibi Owolabi, Andrew Coopman, Emily Hartford & Kendra Ware.

Due to Omicron subvariants, attendance was affected due to high COVID-19 numbers in New York City in May 2022.

The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development. The Drama League carefully selects directors whose vision and talent are unparalleled, with a clear commitment to the craft, the field, and audiences. The Drama League actively works to create a cultural landscape where every artist is considered on their merits. The Drama League supports directors who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities based on race, color, religion, creed, gender identity, gender expression, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status. The Drama League has committed to employing anti-racist practices in its work and programs.

Check out photos from the event below and check out more information about the Drama League here: www.DramaLeague.org

Photos: Eugene Gologursky

Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane

Irene Gandy

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks & Catalin Stelian-Shanks

Ibi Owolabi, Andrew Coopman, Emily Hartford, and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Ibi Owolabi, Kendra Ware, Andrew Coopman, Emily Hartford, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy, and Bonnie Comley

Ibi Owolabi​

Andrew Coopman

Emily Hartford

Kendra Ware

Patrick Anthony Surillo