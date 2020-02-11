BWW Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Sing from Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN

Broadway ladies united earlier this month for the world premiere of Award-winning composer Carmel Dean's Well-Behaved Women. The cast included: LaChanze, Liz Callaway, Natascia Diaz, Melissa Rose Hirsh, Bonnie Milligan, Katie Thompson, Kuhoo Verma, Sasha Allen, Andréa Burns, Hannah Elless and Barbara Walsh.

With original songs by Dean, direction by Schele Williams and orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, Well- Behaved Women tells the powerful stories of some of history's most groundbreaking women (including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai and many more).

For additional information, visit: https://www.wellbehavedwomenmusical.com/

Below, watch an exclusive song from the show, performed by Liz Callaway as Neil Armstrong's wife, Janet Armstrong.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You