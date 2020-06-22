BWW Exclusive: The Adderley School Founder Janet Adderley on What the School Stands For and How They're Coping With the Health Crisis

Janet Adderley, founder of The Adderley School, has penned an article exclusively for BroadwayWorld.

She discusses what the school stands for, stars they have taught including Ben Platt and Kathryn Gallgher, and how they are coping with the health crisis.

The Adderley School was created in 1996 to teach children how to stand confidently in the world. Since its inception, The Adderley School has offered an unparalleled after-school musical theatre program to students of all ages offering thousands of toddlers, kids, and teenagers the ability to discover a passion for musical theatre and a belief in their own unique abilities.

In addition to Broadway favorites like Ben Platt and Kathryn Gallagher who grew up together at Adderley, the school has most recently launched the careers of Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam) and Dakota Lotus (Star Of Disney Channel's Coop and Cami Ask The World). Currently operating in communities around Pacific Palisades (CA), Santa Barbara (CA) and Austin (TX), The Adderley School prides itself on empowering kids and spreading joy through musical theatre.

Ben Platt thanks The Adderley School in his Tony Award Acceptance Speech

On the eve of its 25th anniversary, the onset of COVID-19 threw The Adderley School a significant curveball. In less than 24 hours, everything shut down and the school had to cancel over 40 performances involving over 300 kids. In the midst of so much disappointment and uncertainty, the staff rallied, determined to continue to stay connected with students. Their outpouring of love and their commitment to empowering kids was not to be stopped. The joy of community and the power of connection was NOT to be stopped! The Adderley School seized this opportunity to re-imagine itself and bounce back driven by the desire to keep kids engaged, joyful, and confident!

With the creation of 2 online educational platforms, Adderley@Home and CONSERVATORY@Home Subscription Series for advanced students, The Adderley School has forged ahead in this "new normal" - never imagining the silver linings it would bring. As a result, now children and teens all around the world have the opportunity to experience the magic of musical theatre through The Adderley School!

On what was to be their opening night of Oliver Adderley launched its Red Talk Series, a livestream event via Zoom that brought together 300 teens from 13 countries for an "Actor's Studio-like" Conversation/Talk Back with Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer!

Jack Dylan Grazer's Adderley Red Talk

There are online Master Classes led by Broadway performers and fun Zoom Camps scheduled throughout the summer for kids and teens. The next Red Talk, Friday June 26th features Kathryn Gallagher, currently on "hiatus" from her starring role in Jagged Little Pill.

Janet Adderley, founder and Artistic Director says, "I believe in angels, something good in everything I see ! It has been so amazing to welcome back so many of my talented alumni and watch them educate and inspire the next generation of Adderley students. Who knew we'd find such beautiful, unexpected connection in a time of so much difficult disconnection. We have so so much to be grateful for."

Janet Adderley and Kathryn Gallagher backstage at Jagged Little Pill

The Adderley School prides itself on mentoring and inspiring children regardless of their economic situation. With the support of the community, The Adderley School provides partial and full tuition waivers to underserved students. It also has an outreach program offering on-campus workshops in Title 1 schools and low-income housing complexes. As a 501(c)3, Adderley levels the playing field, giving all children the ability to grow and flourish in its transformative musical theatre school program.

Adderley Virtual Choir - "You Will Be Found/This Is Me Mashup"

For more information visit theAdderleyschool.org.

