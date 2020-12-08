BWW Exclusive: THE PROM Creators Reunite to Talk Netflix Changes & More!

It's almost time to dance! In just days, the magic of The Prom will live again on screen thanks to Netflix. With an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Keegan Michael Key, Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman, the highly-anticipated film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name.

Ahead of the film's release, the show's creators reunited again to reflect on their experience tweaking the musical for the screen. "The scale of everything was just unbelievable," explained composer Matthew Sklar. "I'm not used to have 80 or 90 musicians play a song of mine. Just the strings section alone... having 48 strings playing 'Unruly Heart' and 'Dance with You' and 'We Look to You' is just thrilling!"

What was their favorite part of the movie experience. For Bob Martin, there was no contest. "Meryl, Meryl, Meryl, no question! Meryl Streep [spoke] words I wrote. I can die now!" he teased. "It was really thrilling to meet her. I love what she did. Just sitting there and watching them shoot and watching her work the material was amazing. I couldn't believe it!"

The film includes all seventeen songs from the Broadway musical, and even some new characters. "We really wanted Emma's grandmother to be in the Broadway show, but because of budget size and cast size, Casey [Nicholaw] really didn't want to see an ensemble member in a silver wig up there," joked Chad Begluin. "It was so satisfying to find out what Emma's life is like when she's not at school, and that there is this person who cares for her and is her place to go. That was great because we couldn't do that in the Broadway show."

Watch below to get even more insight from Martin, Beguelin and Sklar as we await the film's release on December 11!

