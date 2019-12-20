BWW Exclusive: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings Noel for Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the cast of The Phantom if the Opera gathers to record their track- "The First Noel."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



James Hodges, Dennis Blackwell, Jim Shine, Bronson Norris Murphy and David Michael Garry



Chris Georgetti (Music Director), Bronson Norris Murphy and Ted Keegan



Michele McConnell, Ted Keegan, David Michael Garry ad Janet Saia



Satomi Hofmann and Ted Keegan



Erica Wong, Michele McConnell, Janet Saia, Xiao Xiao Cao and Satomi Hofmann



Ted Keegan ad Maree Johnson



Angie Finn, Katherine McNamee, Maree Johnson, Amanda Guerette, Kelsey Connolly, Kaley Ann Vorhees, Eryn LeCroy and Mary Lou Rios



David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Amanda Guerette, Kaley Ann Vorhees, Eryn LeCroy, Ted Keegan, Satomi Hofmann and Dennis Blackwell



Ted Keegan



Michele McConnell



Janet Saia



Katherine McNamee



Eryn LeCroy



Kaley Ann Vorhees



Kelsey Connolly



Janet Axelrod (Flute), Sheryl Henze (Flute), Erin Lensing (Oboe), Ed Mattew (Clarinet) and Atsuko Sato (Basson)



Chris Georgetti, Janet Axelrod (Flute), Sheryl Henze (Flute), Erin Lensing (Oboe), Ed Mattew (Clarinet) and Atsuko Sato (Basson)



Chris Georgetti, Darlene Kaukoranta (Horn), Sarah Boxmeyer (Horn), Lowell Hershey (Trumpet), Nick Jemo (Trumpet) and Jeffrey Caswell (Bass Trombone)



The string section that includes- Clay Ruede (Cello)m Joyce Hammann (Violin), Suzanne Gilman (Violin), Claire Chan (Violin), Laura Sarin (Viola), Debra Shufelt-Dine (Violin), Victoria Paterson (Violin), Karl Reunion (Cello), Sebu Sirinian (Violin), Kurt Coble (Violin) and Melissa Slocum (Bass)



Norman Weiss



Sheryl Henze



Chris Georgetti



Melissa Slocum (Bass)