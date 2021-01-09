BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- Alec Powell
Alec wrote the overture for Ratatouille!
When Broadway is dark, all that it takes is one little rat and a team of up-and-coming theatre makers to save the day. Last weekend, the Actors Fund revealed that, on its premiere night, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.
Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview, in association with TodayTix Presents and TikTok, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streamed for 72 hours only last weekend, featuring content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe.
Check out what the critics had to say about the incredible musical event and catch up on what Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is all about!
Below, BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, Alec Powell, who wrote the show's overture!
The response to this project has been insane from the beginning- what has it been like taking it all in on your end?
It has been such a whirlwind. Such an outpouring of love, and support from fans of the project. I don't think any of us could have imagined the repercussions from a sixty second video. It's was a fairy tale ending to a tough year.
Can you tell us more about your inspiration and the work that went into getting it to the finish line?
I've always been a fan of Broadway overtures. There's something so magical about the orchestra firing up to get the audience in the world of the show. Normally it is one of the last things written, but as soon as I saw a couple videos, I knew that I wanted to try my hand at writing an overture for an imaginary, and unfinished show. In hindsight, I wish I would have have spent more time watching all of the awesome songs to feature more creators.
What are your hopes for the future of Ratatouille?
Selfishly, I would love to see this turn into something more. The official statement, is that Disney has no plans after this, but you can't deny this was something special. After the pandemic it would be cool to have a fully realized and expanded concept album. Hey, maybe we'll see it appear in a Disney park someday.
What do you think about the future of TikTok as a starting point for other musicals? Do you think this is wake-up call for producers and other theatre makers to take content on this medium and other social media seriously?
I don't know if we will see TikTok become the chop shop of new works. That being said, producers should pay close attention to up and coming creators of theater on social media. I am constantly amazed at the talent I see.
What else are you working on right now?
I am finishing up a few compositions for some local ensembles as well as putting the finishing touches on a passion project musical .
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical starred Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.
