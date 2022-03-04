BWW Exclusive: Jenn Collela, Aisha Jackson & More Sing Lerner & Loewe in BROADWAY IN CONCERT on PBS

This Sunday, PBS will air the first installment of Broadway in Concert. The special is titled An Evening with Lerner and Loewe and is hosted by New York Times best-selling author and Grammy Award winner Emma Walton Hamilton, whose mother, Julie Andrews, starred in the original Broadway productions of Camelot and My Fair Lady.

Celebrating the extraordinary contributions of composer and lyricist team Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe, the program includes selections from Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon. Performing these Lerner and Loewe classics are Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away); Aaron Lazar; Jose Llana (The King and I, Rent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Michael Maliakel (Aladdin); Aisha Jackson (Frozen); Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard); and Bayla Whitten (West End's Les Misérables).

Watch an exclusive new clip of Jenn Colella, Jose Llana, Aisha Jackson, Michael Maliakel, and more performing in the concert below!

An Evening with Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert is premiering Sunday, March 6 at 6:30 pm ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App. Additional episodes of the series will be announced at a later date.

"I can think of no better way of kicking off BROADWAY IN CONCERT on PBS than with a musical celebration of the extraordinary songs of Lerner and Loewe," said Robert Pullen, executive producer of Nouveau Productions. "Their work is simply timeless and has shaped musical theater as we know it."

An Evening with Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert is directed by Tara Young and associate directed by Leah Hoffman. The concert features lighting design by Chris Montrie, with musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements have been reimagined by Luke Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including DC and Los Angeles. This concert was made possible through a special arrangement between Nouveau Productions and the Alan Jay Lerner Testamentary Trust and the Frederick Loewe Foundation.