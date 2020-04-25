BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Deep Squat Prying

While the outside world rests, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a simple stretch to open up your hips and lower back! In this Deep Squat Prying, we alternate between a hinge position and a squat position, which helps stretch the hamstrings at the top and the glutes and hip muscles at the bottom. Doing this helps to create more range of motion than we get sitting in a typical chair. Spend a minute on this move 2 or 3 times a day to keep your hips loose and limber.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





Related Articles