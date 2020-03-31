BWW Exclusive: Broadway Ladies Unite to Spread Hope for Women's History Month!

Women's History Month might be coming to a close, but some ladies of Broadway are still celebrating. Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Morgan Marcell has united some of her most talented friends with India Arie's "There's Hope."

"First of all, it's Women's History Month and females are fighters," says Marcell. "I've wanted to get my friends together and do an at-home video to this song for years. As soon as the pandemic hit and Broadway went on hiatus, I knew this was the time. I've worked with so many talented artists, activists, mothers, wives, daughters, warriors, bright lights. Why not let the world know: we're here, in our homes, just like you are, but it doesn't cost a thing to smile and you don't have to pay to laugh. Hope this brings you joy and reminds you there IS hope "

The video features: Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Carleigh Bettiol (The Cher Show; Hamilton, OBC), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton, OBC), Ariana DeBose (Tony Award nominee; Anita in upcoming West Side Story film), Mia DeWeese (Associate Choreographer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Alexis "Tilly" Evans-Krueger (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton, OBC), Beth Leavel (Tony Award winner; The Prom), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Morgan Marcell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jodi McFadden (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Kailtin Mesh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Karen Olivo (Tony Award winner; Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Khori Petinaud (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," Hamilton), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, OBC).

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the premiere below!





