BWW Blog: The Secret Connection Between Broadway's New Stars

Broadway's new crop of stars has something surprising in common: they all went to the same summer camp. Stagedoor Manor, which has mentored generations of stars of Broadway, movies and TV, is on the resume of countless actors who recently made their New York debut, both on stage and behind it.

Max Bartos, who will be the youngest member of the cast of Sing Street when he debuts on Broadway this Spring, was actually at Stagedoor Manor when he auditioned for the role last summer. And both Evan and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen were played by Stagedoor alums on Broadway this year, with Jared Goldsmith (Jared) and Sam Primack (Evan) taking on the featured roles.

As recently as 2017, Beanie Feldstein, who has gone on to star in Booksmart and Lady Bird, played Minnie opposite Bette Midler in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!

Nestled in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, Stagedoor Manor is a full immersion in theater, producing fourteen shows every three weeks with more than 75 specialty classes to foster growth beyond rehearsals.

"We're obviously very proud of our students who find their place to shine on the stage or screen," said Stagedoor Manor Producer Cindy Samuelson. "But we're just as proud when a theater lover finds their people, and we're honored to be a place that is home away from home for so many, providing best-in-class theater training."

Other Stagedoor actors with roles on Broadway recently and in 2020 include Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice), Etai Benson (Company), Suzi Carroll (The Prom and Mean Girls), and Erich Bergen from TV's Madam Secretary (Waitress).

But Stagedoor isn't just a training ground for actors, boasting a long list of actors, producers, casting directors and writers among its alumni. Rachel Chavkin won the Tony Award, the Drama Desk Award, and the Outer Critics Circle for directing Hadestown last year, and Stagedoor alums wrote the books for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Jonathan Marc Sherman) and Unknown Soldier (Daniel Goldstein), both premiering in early 2020.

"It's an honor to work with such talented and enthusiastic students every summer," Samuelson said. "Whether someone is belting out a solo, dancing their heart out, or delivering a line with conviction, we always make sure each student has their moment to shine. We're proud that so many have grown up and are fulfilling their dream."





