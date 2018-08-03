BREAKING: Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Returns to the Stage in West End's THE KING AND I Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on THE KING AND I

It has been an unfathomably heartbreaking year for Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, but after months of grieving, and physical and emotional recuperating, the star of The King and I, HERE LIES LOVE, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and more returned to the stage for the first time this evening.

Following multiple stays in the hospital, and the deaths of two of her children, according to reports on Twitter and Mean Girls star Ashley Park Ruthie Ann Miles returned to the role of Lady Thiang in the West End transfer of Lincoln Center's revival of The King and I earlier this evening.

Miles' Broadway KING AND I co-star Ashley Park, currently starring in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway, took to Instagram to lend her love and support.

I don't normally tweet til the end of a show but got to say what a visual feast @KingandIWestEnd is, and the angelic voice of @kelliohara is just divine ?? and a special treat in that it's the first performance in the London run for @RuthieAnnMiles - so good to see you back? - Mark Sykes (@syko77) August 3, 2018

Absolutely insane. The strength of this woman is mind-blowing and inspiring. Break all the legs tonight, @RuthieAnnMiles ?? pic.twitter.com/L8E74PyMqJ - jordan (@phillipapoulain) August 3, 2018

In March, Miles, her daughter Abigail, and two family friends were walking near their homes when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Dorothy Bruns. Abigail and one-year-old Joshua Lew died due to injuries sustained in the accident. Miles, who was pregnant at the time, was hospitalized, and then in May it was announced that she had lost her baby, Sophia.

Bruns has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless driving. She is currently awaiting trial.

Miles had previously been announced to reprise her Tony-winning performance as Lady Thiang in London, however, due to the on-going impact of the accident, the production announced in June that stage and screen star Naoko Mori would play the part. The production said that they would welcome Miles back to the role when, and if, she was ready and able to return.

The transfer stars the production's original Broadway leads, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe, and is again directed by Barlett Sher. Following its first performance on June 21, the show is scheduled to play the London Palladium through September 29.

