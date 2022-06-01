BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY to Host Inaugural Awards Ceremony

Tony-nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along) and Jocelyn Bioh (Nollywood Dreams), the three artists behind the Instagram account "Black Women on Broadway," have revealed to Variety that they will host their first awards ceremony this week at New York City's Empire Hotel.

At the June 6 ceremony, the minds behind the platform and honored guests will gather to celebrate the past, present, and future of Black women in theater.

Honorees are set to include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, costume designer Qween Jean (Black No More) and Tony-nominated actor Kara Young (Clyde's).

Nottage is set to receive the Audra McDonald Legacy Award, with Young taking home the the Florence Mills Rising Star prize and Qween Jean receiving the Kathy A. Perkins Behind the Curtain award.

Bioh notes. "Naming something after Kathy A. Perkins - who's still lighting shows on Broadway and nominated again for 'Trouble in Mind' - or people like Florence Mills, who came onto the scene, and whose life was sadly cut short - we want to make sure that we're saying their names and acknowledging that they're never going to be forgotten."

Of McDonald, Brooks told Variety, "She lowkey is the Cicely Tyson of the theater. Can't nobody touch her. She's won more Tony's than anybody ever. And she's Black and it's awesome! Because of her, we know we can win."

According to Ms. Brooks, the ceremony will place focus on the often lesser celebrated, but no less important, areas of artistry and expertise within the theatre. The event aims to shine a light on the full scope of contributions from Black women at every level of the industry.

She tells Variety, "The thing that separates us from other organizations is we're really tapping into the spaces that get ignored - the lighting departments, sound departments, the understudies, the writers, the producers, the people that are not always in the front of the stage, that aren't the actors. We're bringing space for them to be in the room. That's really great for networking, but also for reminding this industry we are out here. Reminding younger girls that look up to us that there are different positions in this industry that you can aspire to that aren't just being an actress. To expand our sphere and say, 'Black women can take on all of it.'"

Iman also hopes the event will serve as an opportunity to build and celebrate an often overlooked community.

"We only see each other at the audition, at the call back, when we're running down 8th Avenue trying to get to the train...We never have time to just celebrate ourselves, celebrate each other, our wins, the fact that we survived and we're still here. This awards ceremony is another way for us all to be in the same room and say, 'I see you sis, and let's just love on each other a little bit,'" she said.

The group has also announced plans to launch a mentorship program as well as a web series exploring the lives and work of groundbreaking women of the past.

Read the full story at Variety!

