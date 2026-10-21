BENDING TOWARDS THE LIGHT: A JAZZ NATIVITY to Open at St. Paul and St. Andrew's

Kindred Spirits will present Bending Towards the Light: A Jazz Nativity Monday, December 21st 8 p.m. St. Paul and St. Andrew's Church NYC

Kindred Spirits presents the annual New York performance of Bending Towards the Light: A Jazz Nativity on December 21 at 8 p.m. at St. Paul and St. Andrew's Church.

Featuring leading musicians and singers from New York's jazz community, this joyful blend of theater and jazz tells the traditional Christmas story in a fresh way. The Three Kings offer the gift of their talents: clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera, tap dancer Maurice Chestnut, and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen.

Written by singer and composer Anne Phillips at the suggestion of Jazz Pastor John Garcia Gensel, the production has been described by New York Magazine as 'a new New York tradition.' Beth Ann Kennedy stages and directs the show.

The 10-piece band features drummer Tim Horner, bassist Dean Johnson, pianist Adam Asarnow, guitarist Freddie Bryant, trumpeter Charlie Carancus, trombonist Wayne Goodman, saxophonists Scott Robinson and Jon Gordon, and percussionists Chembo Carniel and Café.

The cast also includes the jazz vocal group The Royal Bopsters; soprano Victoria Davis as the Archangel; 10-year-old Zoe-Lay Whittiker as the shepherd child; Jon Gordon as the saxophone-playing shepherd; Ella Fitzgerald Competition winner Lucy Wijnands as Mary; dancer Maya Encila as the Spirit of Mary; singers Frank Basile and David Gordon as shepherds; and a 20-voice jazz choir.

Special guests include the Foreman Brothers, young tap dancers described as today's Nicholas Brothers and recently seen on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; stride pianist Bram Wijnands; Latin percussionist Bobby Sanabria; pianist Arturo O'Farrill; saxophonist Camille Thurman; trumpeter Kal Feretti; and trombonist Clifton Anderson.

Information and tickets for the New York performance, other cities, and streaming are available at jazznativity.org.

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