Award-Winning Clown Solo Show BRAINWASHED Premieres In NYC For One Night Only

Fresh from a sold-out run and critical acclaim, Brainwashed, the award-winning clown solo show written and performed by Alina Konon and directed by Nathan Mohebbi, will debut in New York City for one night only.

This Best of Actors Company Award-winning performance, which sold out at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, will be presented on December 10th at Caveat comedy club.

Created and performed by Alina Konon, Brainwashed is a comedic and deeply personal exploration of growing up under a dictatorship. Drawing from Konon's experiences in Belarus, this clown performance invites audiences into the surreal and often absurd world of life under authoritarian rule. The show even includes cooking live soup, which is shared with the audience!

Purchase tickets here.