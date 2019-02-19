Austin Scott is Taking His Shot as New Lead in HAMILTON

Hamilton is welcoming a new leading man tonight as Austin Scott steps into the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway! Scott previously led the company of the First National Tour. He takes over following Michael Luwoye's final performance on February 17th.

Scott's additional credits include: One Day: The Musical (Off-Broadway), Car Wash: The Musical (LA Workshop), Inappropriate: The Musical (LA Premiere); West Coast Regional Credits: "Car Wash: The Musical" (LA Workshop), "Choir Boy" (u/s Geffen Playhouse), "In The Heights" (Broadway By the Bay), "Hairspray" (Pacific Coast Rep.), "Rent" (The Other Space Theater and Diablo Light Opera Co.); Film/TV credits include: "Falling Skies" (TNT National Spot), "Counting Stars Feat. Disney villains (Disney), "Tattoo Nightmares" (Spike), Prep School (Feature Film).

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical features Tony Award-winning book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

