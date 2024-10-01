August Wilson Theatre Lights Will Dim for Producer Adam Epstein

Click Here for More on Obituaries

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Broadway producer Adam Epstein passed away from a brain tumor at the age of 49.

We have just learned that the lights of the August Wilson Theatre will dim at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 10 in his honor. Epstein produced the 2002 revival of The Crucible which played there (when it was called the Virginia Theatre).

Adam Epstein was a celebrated Broadway producer with his theatrical productions receiving 46 Tony nominations and 12 Tony Awards. Epstein's Broadway credits include Hairspray, A View From a Bridge, The Crucible, Amadeus, Godspell, The Wedding Singer and Cry-Baby.