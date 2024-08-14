Broadway Producer Adam Epstein Dies At 49

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway producer Adam Epstein.

Epstein's passing was reported by his brother Brett Garrison Epstein. In a post to Facebook, it was revealed that the cause of death was a brain tumor (Gliosarcoma). Epstein was 49 years old.

Adam Epstein was a celebrated Broadway producer with his theatrical productions receiving 46 Tony nominations and 12 Tony Awards. Epstein's Broadway credits include Hairspray, A View From a Bridge, The Crucible, Amadeus, Godspell, The Wedding Singer and Cry-Baby.

Adam was an adjunct faculty member of New York University, where he also earned a BA degree in political science,, and guest lectured at Harvard and Columbia, in qddition to having numerous essays published on politics and culture.

After receiving a MA in American Studies from Brown University, Epstein went on to appear in political media, notably as a liberal pundit on Fox News. Most recently, he hosted the popular political podcast, Dirty Moderate with Adam Epstein.