Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film

Feb. 07, 2023  

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay's upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents.

Deadline reports that the pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.

DuVernay is writing and directing the upcoming film, also producing with Paul Garnes from ARRAY Films. Caste has been filming for several weeks in Savannah, GA. It will eventually move to shoot in Germany and India later this year.

Based on Isabel Wilkerson's book, Caste examines racism in America through the prism of social, economic, and cultural delineation and "pillars" of exclusion.

McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. Her Broadway credits include Ohio State Murders, Carousel, Porgy & Bess, Lady Day, and Shuffle Along. She has also been seen on screen in Raisin in the Sun, The Good Fight, and more.

Frost is a Theatre Award Winner for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in a Broadway Musical, Tony Award Winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Drama League Award Nominee, and an Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee for his role as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.

